SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are looking for a man who may have been seriously injured in an explosion at an unoccupied home with unauthorized gas service in South Shreveport Friday morning.

It all started around 9 a.m., when neighbors heard an explosion at a home in the 9200 block of Walker Rd. near Green Terrace Rd. and saw a man running out of the house who was bleeding from the head.

One neighbor told KTAL/KMSS the man asked her if she could “see his brains,” indicating he was concerned that the injury was serious. Neighbors said it appeared the man did suffer a sizeable gash on the side of his head.

When he ran back in to get his cell phone, she called the authorities, but the man took off on foot when he heard sirens approaching.

Police were called to the scene, along with Centerpoint utility workers to check on the gas lines. A utility worker was injured by broken glass while assessing the situation. He was treated at the scene for cuts.

Police believe the man who fled the scene may have been squatting in the home.