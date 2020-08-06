Police seek public’s help in finding Shreveport man, missing since Aug. 1

Tronoid White, 47, was reported missing by his family on Monday, August 3. He was last seen on Saturday, August 1 at 400 Pete Harris wearing unknown clothing. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a man who has been missing since last weekend.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 47-year-old Tronoid White was reported missing by his family on Monday, August 3. He was last seen on Saturday, August 1 at 400 Pete Harris wearing unknown clothing.

Police describe White as standing 5’6, weighs 250 pounds, and he has a gold tooth with the letter “T” engraved.

If anyone has information about White or has seen him, please contact SPD at 318-673-7020 or 318-673-7300.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.