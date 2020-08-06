Police seek public’s help in finding Shreveport man, missing since Aug. 1

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tronoid White, 47, was reported missing by his family on Monday, August 3. He was last seen on Saturday, August 1 at 400 Pete Harris wearing unknown clothing. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a man who has been missing since last weekend.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 47-year-old Tronoid White was reported missing by his family on Monday, August 3. He was last seen on Saturday, August 1 at 400 Pete Harris wearing unknown clothing.

Police describe White as standing 5’6, weighs 250 pounds, and he has a gold tooth with the letter “T” engraved.

If anyone has information about White or has seen him, please contact SPD at 318-673-7020 or 318-673-7300.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss