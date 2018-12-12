Police seek wanted suspects in Shreveport

The Shreveport Police Department’s Warrant Unit is asking the public’s help to get these wanted subjects off the streets and behind bars.

Deshun Dinkins,22, last known address in the 7200 block of Berstein Avenue, is wanted for False Imprisonment, Battery of a Dating Partner, Simple Battery, and Criminal Property Damage. His bond is $16,390.

Sirderrick Alexander,24, last known address in the 4300 block of Illinois Street, is wanted for Resisting an Officer, Criminal Mischief, and Theft. His bond is $15,780.Stephen Triggs, 24, last known address in the 3500 block of Kingswood Drive, is wanted for Armed Robbery. His bond is 150,000.

Timothy Johnson, 40, last known address in the 2900 block of West Laurel Street, is wanted for Domestic Abuse Battery. His bond is $750.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of these individuals. Tips can be submitted anonymously by phone at 318-673-7373 or through their website at Lockemup.org. Tips may also be submitted via the P3Tips app; download it in the app store.