SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are setting up camera systems in Shreveport school zones around the city that will be able to snap pictures of speeders and send them citations in the mail.

The police department says it’s a pilot program designed to monitor school zones using photo technology to cite drivers who exceed posted speed limits, with the goal of keeping children safe as they go to and from campus.

The cameras have the ability to detect speeding cars, take a photo, then issue a citation in the mail.

SPD selected Blue Line Solutions to pilot the program for the coming school year. Initially, the cameras will only be installed in 10 Caddo Parish school zones. The police department says the long-term plan for the program is to have cameras placed in all school zones within Shreveport city limits.

According to SPD, the work will all be completed by the police department in partnership with Blue Line Solutions and not involve district operations.

The following schools were selected by SPD as the launch locations for the cameras:

Caddo Heights Elementary – Linwood Avenue

Caddo Magnet High – Viking Drive

Captain Shreve High – Kings Highway

Creswell Elementary – Highland Avenue

Green Oaks High – Thomas E. Howard Drive

Huntington High – Raspberry Lane

Southern Hills Elementary – Kingston Road

Southwood High – Walker Road

Woodlawn High – Wyngate Boulevard

Westwood Elementary – Jewella Avenue

Police say parents of the affected pilot schools should be notified of the initiative and of the 30-day warning period that begins on Aug. 3.