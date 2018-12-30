Local News

Police: Testing crystal meth for Zika Virus

HARAHAN, LA - A south Louisiana police department is asking people who might have crystal meth to come down to the station and have it tested for the Zika Virus.

The Facebook post from the Harahan Police Department has been shared over 1300 times. 

No word if anyone has taken them up on the offer. 

