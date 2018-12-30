Police: Testing crystal meth for Zika Virus
HARAHAN, LA - A south Louisiana police department is asking people who might have crystal meth to come down to the station and have it tested for the Zika Virus.
The Facebook post from the Harahan Police Department has been shared over 1300 times.
No word if anyone has taken them up on the offer.
More Stories
-
Rainfall will impact the ArkLaTex this morning, but we should dry out in…
-
The federal judge who declared the Affordable Care Act's…
-
Part of the morning commute on I-220 in Caddo Parish will be impacted…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-