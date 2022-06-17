SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police union has released a statement praising the acquittal Friday morning of four officers of criminal charges in the April 2020 in-custody death of Tommie McGlothen, Jr.

“Today, our faith in the judicial system has been renewed,” reads the statement from the Shreveport Police Officers Association. “For the SPOA members who have had to endure this life changing persecution, you have our utmost respect. The political atmosphere of this Country and this State should never be the motivation for any elected official including the District Attorney of Caddo Parish.”

McGlothen, 44, died in the backseat of a Shreveport police vehicle following a struggle with officers Treona McCarter, Brian Ross, D’Marea Johnson, and James LeClare. The four were charged with malfeasance in office and negligent homicide related to McGlothen’s death.

Today, the political fury that enflames and burns across this Country from major media and social media gas lighting, was dowsed with factual and legal reality. The malicious intent to prosecute Police Officers has become a reality, and we ask the people of Caddo Parish, Louisiana to stand up to this political assault on the Officers that serve you each day. Your safety is at risk. Officers are leaving the Shreveport Police Department and these actions are partly to blame. The Officers want to serve in jurisdictions that value and respect the sacrifice and risks that Officers make each day. Today, we are thankful for the verdict handed down by Judge Chris Victory. We have watched the testimony each day from prosecution’s witnesses, including expert witnesses, which has confirmed the complete lack of factual evidence against our members. We felt certain from the very beginning that the District Attorney’s Office never had evidence to accuse our members for any crime. We ask that you continue to pray for our members as they try to rebuild their lives from this tragic event. A tragedy that was catapulted into biased chaos against four Police Officers in their professional and personal lives. Thank you for your continued support as each Officer puts their full measure towards making Shreveport, Louisiana a safer City. The Shreveport Police Officers Association would like to extend our appreciation to Eron Brainard, Attorney at Law, Sarah Giglio, Attorney at Law, Dhu Thompson, Attorney at Law, and Shonte Wells, Attorney at Law. Your legal service and dedication to law has been immeasurable. SPOA President Michael E. Carter

Caddo District Court Judge Chris Victory on Friday morning granted motions to acquit made by the defense for each of the four officers late Thursday afternoon. The defense made the request immediately after the state rested his case late Thursday afternoon after four days of testimony from 28 witnesses.

The attorney for the McGlothen family says they are disappointed in the ruling but plan to move forward with a separate wrongful death civil suit that is still winding its way through federal court.