Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police warn residents about increase in car burglaries, thefts

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police warn residents about increase in car burglaries, thefts

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are asking residents to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables due to a recent increase in burglaries and thefts.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins and burglaries in the past several weeks.

In most reported cases the vehicle was left unlocked with valuable items in plain sight. TAPD is working diligently to provide extra patrols, detective investigations, and undercover surveillance.

Please utilize the TAPD mobile app to register your security cameras in our security camera surveillance database. In doing so, you can help yourself and your neighbors from being a victim of a vehicle burglary or theft. Several arrests have been made from the video surveillance that our citizens are providing to us in these cases.

Vehicle break-ins only take a few minutes – even less when the car is left unlocked.

Criminals watch for valuables left in the open such as; cell phones, electronics, stereo equipment, purses, or wallets. If you must leave valuables in your car, conceal them before arriving at your destination.

Also be aware that vehicle break-ins commonly lead to other crimes such as fraud and identity theft, so limit the amount of personal information you keep inside your vehicle.

If you see any suspicious persons or activity contact the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department at 903-798-3154 or Texarkana area CrimeStoppers at 903-793-7867.