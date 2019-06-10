Popular Shreveport eatery closing its doors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport-Bossier residents will soon have one less place to get delicious food.

Wine Country Bistro announced Monday that they are closing its restaurant on Line Ave. after 13 years of operation.

You have until Saturday, June 15 to enjoy lunch, dinner, and drinks.

The owners said they are going to move their focus to Parish Taceaux and Southern Fork Catering.

