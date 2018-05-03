Portion of Bossier City park closed off due to tree hazard

The Bossier City Parks and Recreation Department has closed off a portion of Mike Wood Park to the public as a precaution after a recent inspection determined that a large pecan tree must be removed before unforeseen circumstances cause it to break and fall to the ground.

Due to visible internal rot and decay, a local tree company was consulted to assess the overall health of the tree.

Based on the company’s assessment, the tree, located next to the large playground must be removed.

Since the tree is leaning toward the playground and the quadrangle at the rear of the park, both have been barricaded off as a precaution to keep park visitors out of that area.

The area will remain closed until the tree can safely be removed. Due to ongoing road repairs at the park, it may take up to two weeks for crews to remove the tree.

A large, heavy crane will be utilized in removing the tree and the repairs must be complete so that the road will be able to support the weight of the crane.