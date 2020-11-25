The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Positive COVID-19 cases in Bossier Parish surpass 6K, deaths rise to 147

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish is continuing to see an increase in positive coronavirus cases over the past week as the number of positive coronavirus cases surpasses 6,000.

During Wednesday’s special COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Lo Walker said Bossier Parish has confirmed 610 new positive cases and six additional deaths since Thursday, November 19.

Here is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Wednesday, Nov. 25:

  • Total positive cases – 6,034
  • Total deaths – 147

In light of the increase in COVID-19 cases and the Louisiana Governor’s announcement that the state will return to a modified Phase 2 recovery status, Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker is provided a video briefing before Thanksgiving Day.

“Unfortunately we have experienced a significant increase and we have regressed to a modified Phase 2 which will be in effect though late December,” said Mayor Walker.

The latest proclamation from the Governor’s Office will primarily affect business occupancy. Mayor Walker reviewed those modified Phase 2 restrictions during the briefing.

He says following the prevention and mitigation protocols cannot be stressed enough especially as citizens enter the holiday season.

 The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,234 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 27 more deaths Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 225,638 and deaths to 6,350.

