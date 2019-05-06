Body discovered in Red River Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -- Rescue units have found a body in the Red River.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, a body was discovered in the water Monday morning.

Rescue units are currently working to recover the body.

This morning joggers said they saw what appeared to be a body in the water at the East Stoner Boat Launch in Shreveport.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Shreveport Police, and the Shreveport Fire Department are on the scene.



