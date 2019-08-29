Possible burn ban coming to Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The summer months have been abnormally dry across portions of the ArkLaTex and East Texas. According to the latest drought monitor, moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions has developed over portions of Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana. If the forecast continues to be hot and dry, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims will issue a burn ban.

“The high humidity is keeping us away from a burn ban. If the dry southwest wind pick up and humidity goes down, a burn ban will be needed,” said Judge Sims.

The closest county to the ArkLaTex with a burn ban is Rusk County. If a burn ban is issued, it will be in effect for 90 days unless weather conditions improve beforehand. For more information regarding burn bans, click here.

