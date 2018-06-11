Pot wrapped as gift seized in traffic stop

Fifteen pounds of pot concealed in a gift-wrapped box was seized by Caddo-Shreveport narcotics agents during a traffic stop.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator and Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump said two people were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The two people arrested were 26-year-old Robert Mayfield and 26-year-old Ronda Robinson, both of Keithville.

Mayfield and Robinson were also charged with the illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of someone under the age of 17.

Agents with the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima driven by Robinson in the 3100 block of Barron Road Sunday evening.

Mayfield and two juvenile girls, ages 3 and 5, were passengers in the vehicle. Caddo Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Marcus Jeansonne and his dog, Chuck, were called to the scene, and Chuck alerted on the vehicle for suspected narcotics.

During a search of the car, the “gift” containing approximately 15 pounds of suspected high-grade marijuana was located in the trunk. The value of the marijuana is $168,000.

Robinson and Mayfield were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.