Power outage at Huntington HS causes early release

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Huntington High School students will be released early due to a power outage Monday morning.

According to Caddo Parish Schools, buses will arrive at 11 a.m. to take students back home. Huntington is currently working with SWEPCO and estimates that power will be restored Monday afternoon.

Huntington will be remained closed for the rest of the day and resume normal operations Tuesday.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss