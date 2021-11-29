Power outage at Huntington HS causes early release

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Huntington High School students will be released early due to a power outage Monday morning.

According to Caddo Parish Schools, buses will arrive at 11 a.m. to take students back home. Huntington is currently working with SWEPCO and estimates that power will be restored Monday afternoon.

Huntington will be remained closed for the rest of the day and resume normal operations Tuesday.