Power outage planned for City of Minden

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you live in the City of Minden you may temporarily lose electricity later this week.

The City of Minden has a planned a power outage at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The outage, which will last between 3 to 4 hours, is necessary to move power lines that have become a conflict with new construction of a building.

The area affected will by Robertson Dr., Robertson Dr. Extension out to Shreveport Rd. then westward out Shreveport Rd. to and including the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development office.

The outage will also impact Old Shreveport Rd. and Allen Dr.

