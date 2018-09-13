Power pow-wow scheduled for neighbors in South Bossier

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
power+pole8_1535486937659.jpg

SWEPCO is holding an open house Thursday afternoon for residents in South Bossier.

Neighbors say they’ve experienced frequent power outages in the past few months.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Don't Miss