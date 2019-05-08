Power restored after outages affected more than 3,000 in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Power has been restored to most of the more than 3,000 customers who lost power in Bossier City Wednesday morning after storms rolled through the area, including Cope Middle School.

Power has been restored to the middle school, along with businesses along Airline Drive that were also affected by the outages.

According to AEP SWEPCO outage information online, there were 3,111 customers without power in Bossier City as of 10:30 a.m. By 11:30 a.m., the number of outages was down to 631. That included 170 customers in the area east of Barksdale and North of Airline Dr.

There is no word on what specifically caused the outages.