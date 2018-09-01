Powerboat Nationals return to Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La - The Powerboat National Races are in Shreveport this labor day weekend and the city is getting ready.

It's the largest river racing event in the nation with ten types of watercraft racing on the red river.

Mike Tilton, Powerboat Nationals Announcer says,"this is one of the favorite races of all the drivers, they love coming to Shreveport. So we've got a lot of boats here this weekend, we've got about forty boats, so that's a really good show for us."

It's the hottest weekend event, a two day race, where people from both sides of the river came out and watch racers drive down the water at more than 130 miles per hour.

All for the title of National Powerboat Champion.

"We've already got several national champions in the field that have never won multiple championships, so we could have one guy going home real happy today," Tilton said.

For one family this is a tradition handed down from dad to son.

Dave Wienczak father of one of the racers says, "It's something that we get to do together and enjoy it and talk about it and it doesn't get any better than that... when you get to do something with your kid."

Dave Wienczak raced himself for eight years and his son followed in his foot steps.

By racing for the last three years.

"We've been traveling quite a bit in the United States. We'll be in Florida in late October, we'll be in Wisconsin in about three weeks, in West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, so there's races everywhere."