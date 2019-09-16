Prator urging Perkins to still consider interim SPD Chief Raymond for permanent job

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says he is urging Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins to consider interim police chief Ben Raymond for the permanent job, even though Raymond was not among those selected by an advisory committee tasked with narrowing the list of candidates.

Perkins’ office confirmed Monday morning that he will be interviewing Sgt. Michael Carter, Lt. Tedris Smith, and Assistant Police Chief Wayne Smith, confirming reports that emerged late Friday that the three were chosen by Police Chief Selection Committee for the mayor’s consideration. Raymond, who also applied for the job and scored the highest on the July Police Chief Civil Service Exam, was notably not on that short list.

Prator, who was on the eight-member committee, issued a statement on the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page early Monday afternoon saying that he used one of his three votes to recommend Raymond for further consideration to be the next chief.

“I met with the Mayor this afternoon and encouraged him to consider Ben Raymond along with the three candidates recommended by the committee. In my opinion he should not be left out of this process,” Prator said.

Prator has declined further comment. Raymond has also declined to comment.

Jim Taliaferro was also on the committee. When asked for a comment Monday afternoon, he indicated he also felt that Raymond should still be in consideration for the job. “When you have someone sitting in that position as the chief public safety officer for ten months, then the respectful thing is to have him or her interviewed as well.”

“I remind everybody that the advisory committee was just that, it’s an advisory committee,” added Taliaferro. “The Mayor is responsible for selecting whom he believes will do good for the public and do good for the police department.”

The mayor’s office has not specified when the interviews will take place or whether Perkins will interview anyone else, but the mayor does have the option of selecting someone who is not on the committee’s list.

Perkins told the city council on Tuesday that he would have a nominee by the next council meeting, which is scheduled for September 24. September 29 is the deadline to select a permanent Chief of Police.