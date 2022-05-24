SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the first time in the history of the City of Shreveport, the Chairman of the City Council on Tuesday opened government chambers for local pastors and their congregations for prayer before the start of the weekly meeting.

People joined together for a one-hour group prayer event after Council Chairman James Green invited local pastors to speak to the congregation to speak about about the ongoing violence in the city.

Pastors said they may not be policymakers, but they can be prayer warriors.

“The uplifting of our city, our children, and that policies be made that directly affect us in a positive. More than that, we’re praying for unity,” said New Love Restoration Church pastor, Lovelle Butler.

“From my understanding, usually, when groups wish to pray, they are asked to pray outside on the steps of the building,” said Shreveport Gospel Charles Johnson, KOKA Director “We may not all be policymakers, but we are prayer warriors. I believe in prayer and its ability to change things which is why I`ve invited pastors to join us.”

This was the first time the city has opened the chambers for a prayer event like this.