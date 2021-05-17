Prayer leaders host event to talk about crime in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, L. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pastors in Shreveport host a night of prayer as a way to promote peace over gun violence.

Praise Temple and Peaceful Rest preached during a first-ever “Save our City” campaign event Monday evening.

About 100 people attended with social-distancing and masks being worn.

Besides prayer, they also discussed possible solutions to crime.

“The Bible even says if my people call by my name, along with themselves to fast and pray to turn from their wicked ways that god would hear from heaven and he would heal the land. That’s what our goal is to seek god’s face with respect to the current condition of our city. We’re really concern about the safety and well being. I think that has a lot to do with the morale of our community,” said Dr. R. Timothy Jones, senior pastor of Peaceful Rest Baptist Church.

They plan to host more events like this to get the community involved.