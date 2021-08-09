Prayer vigil held for Bossier City public information officer in ICU after heart attack

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community members, friends, and co-workers gathered Monday to pray for Bossier City Public Information Officer Traci Ponder, who recently suffered a heart attack.

The wife and mother of two suffered a heart attack on August 1. She remains in intensive care in fair but stable condition.

Bossieri City Public Information Officer Traci Ponder (Source: City of Bossier City)

“Traci is one of our own, She’s my PIO counterpart, but she’s also a public servant. But to see the different agencies, law enforcement, fire, and the people of this community come out and pray on behalf of Traci Ponder, that’s pretty amazing,” said Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Bill Davis.

Ponder plays an intricate role in Bossier City’s administration as the spokesperson for the city, its police department, and fire department. She is a wife to former Bossier Sheriffs Office Deputy Jonathan Ponder and mother to their two young girls.

Dozens gathered Monday morning at the Bossier Civic Center in a show of support and prayer for Traci Ponder and her family.

“It is amazing the amount of people that came here on a Monday morning and a workday to express their feelings for Traci and pray to god for her healing, there was a lot of people here and a lot of prayers are going out for her.” Mayor Tommy Chandler said.

“So we’re looking beyond today, we’re saying. ‘God, heal her body, so she can be back in that role as the PIO as the wife mother,'” Davis said.

Ponder remains sedated and on a ventilator.

“Thanks to everyone who came out this morning to lift up Traci Ponder and her family in prayer. Please pray for her body to respond to the medications. She is a warrior and we know she is fighting but she needs our prayers,” Mayor Chandler said in a Facebook post early Monday afternoon.

