Prayer vigil being held for missing Claiborne Parish man

Derek Willis has been missing since June 30, last seen at his grandmother’s Claiborne Parish home in a black car.

CLAIBORNE PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) – A vigil will be held Wednesday night for a Claiborne Parish man who went missing over a month ago.

According to Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Derek Willis of Homer left his grandmother’s house on Sunday, June 30 in a black car and has not been seen or heard from since.

Willis’ family reported him missing early this week and will be holding a prayer vigil in the Homer community in hopes of a safe return home.

The vigil for Willis is set for 6 p.m. July 31 at Antioch Baptist Church, 6828 Louisiana Highway 9 in Homer.

Willis stands 6’1” tall and weighs 235 pounds. He is also under physicians’ care for heart and kidney issues and needs medication regularly according to a close family member.

Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information regarding Willis’ disappearance to contact CPSO’s Criminal Investigations Division at (318)927-9800.

