Pre-register now for COVID-19 booster shots

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport is encouraging people to pre-register for their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

LSUHS will be offering the COVID-19 booster shot at all of its vaccination sites, including the North Campus on 2627 Linwood Ave.

If you received your first and second COVID-19 vaccines from locations other than LSU Health Shreveport you should pre-register at https://redcap.link/LSU-PUBLIC-VACCINE-SURVEY prior to receiving the third vaccine at any LSUHS vaccination site. Everyone who received their first or second vaccination at an LSU Health Shreveport site does not need to pre-register.

In a visit to the LSU Health Shreveport campus, LSU System President, William Tate IV, encouraged students to “take advantage of the tremendous opportunity” to get vaccinated right now before lines get longer when the FDA approves the vaccine and boosters become available to everyone. Pre-registration is a helpful step in minimizing wait times due to the convergence of those getting first-time shots and those seeking the third shot.

For the full schedule of vaccination and testing dates and locations, visit www.lsuhs.edu.