Executive order issued for reopening of Bossier Parish Courthouse under Phase 2 restrictions

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – President Jimmy Cochran of the Bossier Parish Police Jury declared issued an amended executive order Friday detailing protocols now in place for operations at the parish courthouse.

The executive order was issued in accordance with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ most recent emergency declaration extending Phase 2 of reopening the state’s economy, which was issued June 25 in response to the threat posed by COVID-19.

The amended declaration for Bossier Parish went into effect on Friday, July 10 at 8:00 a.m., when the Bossier Parish Courthouse resumed operations as noted below with certain protocols in place in order to gain access into the courthouse. According to Cochran, the protocols are include, but are not limited to the following:

Noncontact body temperature checks will be taken of all public entering the courthouse. If the body temperature is higher than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, that individual will not be allowed to enter the courthouse;

Any member of the public entering the courthouse will be required to wear a face mask at all times, with the public being responsible for providing their own face mask if possible. If an individual does not have a face mask, one will be provided;

All staff members of all departments in the courthouse will be required to wear a face mask in all common areas with each individual department/agency within the courthouse to determine the necessity of wearing a face mask while in their department;

There will be a 50 percent occupancy guideline that will be followed for the Bossier Parish Courthouse; and

These guidelines will remain in place until further notice.

Anyone refusing to meet the requirements as set forth by the Bossier Parish Police Jury President will be denied access into the courthouse.

The public will need to contact each individual department/agency within the courthouse to determine if there are additional protocols set by that department. Their contact information may be found on the police jury website at www.bossierparishla.gov. The police jury office may be contacted at 318-965- 2329.

