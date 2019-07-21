Princeton man dies, Shreveport woman critical after early-morning crash

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. – (KTAL/KMSS) A 23-year-old Princeton man died and an 18-year-old Shreveport woman is fighting for her life, after in a single-vehicle crash early this morning, according to Louisiana State Police Troop G.

Sheldon Cruise was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital, while Kara Grimm was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 5 a.m. today, LSP troopers began investigating the single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Hwy 518, just south of Louisiana Hwy 146.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred when a 2007 Ford pickup truck, driven by Grimm traveled off the right side of the road.

Grimm overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle. Neither Cruse nor Grimm were wearing seatbelts, and both were ejected from the vehicle.

Cruse received life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Grimm received serious injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

