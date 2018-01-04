Princeton man enjoying new year in Bossier Max

A Princeton man is behind bars after a Bossier Sheriff’s deputy on patrol received an alert from a license plate reader showed a vehicle in his vicinity was registered to a wanted person.

Mardi Burl, 25, of 25 Iberville Circle in Princeton was wanted on three counts of cruelty to a juvenile, as well as a charge of domestic abuse battery that occurred Wednesday in Princeton.

After the Deputy activated his emergency lights, Burl’s vehicle took off at a high rate of speed on westbound Interstate-20.

But Burl’s chances of escape began to spiral downward when the Louisiana State Police Troop G and Bossier City Police were notified of the pursuit in progress.

Multiple units from State Police and BCPD were involved in the pursuit that ended in the Hooter Park area of Bossier City.

The suspect abandoned his vehicle and tried to flee on foot, but was captured after a brief pursuit.

Burl was arrested and booked at the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility and charged with three counts of cruelty to juveniles, and one count each of domestic abuse battery; aggravated flight; resisting an officer; expired driver’s license; and possession of marijuana.