The Texas Secretary of State has received several reports of people having problems when voting straight ticket.

It’s specifically related to the Hart E-slate Machines.

The Secretary of State’s office says people reported the machine changed one or more of their selections to a candidate from a different party.

This can happen if the voter does anything on the keyboard before another page fully appears.

it’s important when voting on a Hart E-slate Machine for a voter to use one button at a time.