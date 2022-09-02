SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health could approve lifting the boil advisory for most of Shreveport Friday as crews continue to make progress on repairs.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins shared photos late Friday morning on his official Facebook page of crews working on the Rice Street tower in West Shreveport, the last of four elevated water towers discovered to be in need of repair earlier this week during a routine annual inspection with the help of Louisiana Department of Health drones.

The drones found holes in the tops of the towers, forcing the city to issue a boil system-wide water advisory Wednesday due to damage that exposed the city’s drinking water to potential contamination.

According to city officials, crews made significant progress Thursday in repairing three damaged towers. Repairs were completed Thursday evening on the St. Vincent water tower on the corner of Oakdale St. and St. Vincent Ave. The Department of Health has cleared the Department of Water and Sewerage to begin water sampling.