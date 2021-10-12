Project approved to ease Benton Road congestion before I-20 reconstruction

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of the busiest intersections in Bossier Parish is on track for a major overhaul that should help relieve traffic backups.

The Bossier Parish Police Jury voted unanimously last week to award a $741,000 contract to Earnest Contracting to extend the turn lanes at the Benton Rd. (LA Hwy 3) intersection with I-220.

The police jury says Bossier Parish and Bossier City will split the costs of the project.

According to the BPPJ, roughly 30 percent of the driving population of Bossier Parish travels through the intersection, both northbound and southbound, Monday through Friday mornings and afternoons. They hope to improve north and south traffic flow through the area.

Benton Rd. (LA HWY 3) at I-220 in Bossier Parish. (Source: Bossier Parish Police Jury)

Traffic heading north on Benton Rd. (LA HWY 3) at I-220 in Bossier Parish.

Traffic heading south on Benton Rd. (LA HWY 3) at I-220 in Bossier Parish.

District 6 Police Jury member Chris Marsiglia said they are hoping to get the work done before a major reconstruction project begins on some of the oldest sections of I-20 Bossier Parish. That project is expected to go to bid in November, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

“We understand the I-20 rehab project will take about two years to complete and it will push a lot of traffic off I-20 onto I-220,” Marsiglia said. “We want to have the Benton Rd. project finished to help handle any increase in the volume of traffic at that intersection. We understand this will be a temporary inconvenience, but it will be a major improvement to traffic flow and public safety.”

A permit from the Department of Transportation and Development has been approved to work on LA Hwy 3. Plans call for the lane extensions to be completed within 45-60 days.