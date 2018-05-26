Project Celebration helping victims of sexual assault

A Minden man was recently arrested on multiple sex crimes with two juvenile females from crimes committed a couple of decades ago, and Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are urging any other victims to contact law enforcement.

Robin D. Allen, 52, of the 300 block of Randall St. in Minden, was arrested on May 15 by Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives and charged with Aggravated Rape, Molestation of a Juvenile (2 counts), Crimes Against Nature, and Pornography Involving Juveniles.

Bossier detectives are continuing their investigation in this case and even indicate there may be a third female victim, and further charges are possible.

Project Celebration helps victims of sexual and domestic assault in Northwest Louisiana. Ashley Fillingim is a Sexual Assault Advocate at Project Celebration and said she understand coming forward as a victim of sexual assault can be emotional draining and difficult.

Fillingim said, “A lot of us do this because we’ve been down this path. So sometimes its easier for us to, to comprehend what they’re going through and we can put them in touch with other people who have been through these same experiences and sometimes that makes this easier for them to process.”

Detectives are urging anyone who may have also been a victim of sexual assault by Allen to please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or your local law enforcement agency. Your case will be thoroughly investigated, even if the sexual assault or illegal sexual relations happened years ago.