Project to alleviate traffic at busy Bossier City intersection is now complete

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Traveling down parts of Airline Dr. during peak traffic hours will now be a little easier.

Construction of an additional lane through the Linton Rd. and Airline Dr. intersection that was designed to help ease traffic congestion heading south on Airline has now been completed.

It will also serve as a turn lane for drivers entering the new West Linton extension once that project is finished.

Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford said, “Traffic studies showed us how congested traffic was on the southbound lane coming from Palmetto Dr. up to the Linton Rd. intersection. There were times in the morning when vehicles were backed up all the way to the churches.”

Now, Ford said, drivers can move into an additional lane when approaching the traffic signal at the intersection.

Ford added, “This is going to be a big help to folks who are heading south, especially during peak traffic periods.”

According to Ford, more plans are on the table that will help alleviate backups on the Linton Rd. approach to the intersection.

Ford said, “We’re planning to add one turn lane heading north on Palmetto Dr. off Linton Rd. and another lane heading south onto Airline Dr. Hopefully we will start this project sometime during the first quarter of 2021 while the bridge over Black Bayou is being replaced.”

Ford also said the projects to improve the Linton Rd./Airline Dr. intersection are part of a construction “wish list” the parish put together two years ago.