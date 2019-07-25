Project to help Bossier City traffic

A Bossier City project is underway to help traffic congestion.

It will help people get through the dreaded Airline Drive traffic.

Shoppers outside of Sam’s Club in Bossier have one thing to say about traffic on Airline Drive.

“Too busy,” said one shopper.

That frustrating, bumper to bumper traffic centered around Beene Boulevard will see some relief in the future. As Innovation Drive is expanding.

“It will allow traffic to flow a little bit easier in Bossier City,” said Pam Glorioso, Chief Administrative Officer Bossier City.

The $11 million project funded by Bossier City will connect drivers from Swan Lake Road to the shopping centers right next to Sam’s Club.

“This will allow people a service road as a conduite to help avoid Airline Drive. If you’re in Tiburon or Stonebridge in that area. You can access the shopping centers on Airline Drive via this road without having to get on 220 and encounter Beene Boulevard traffic. It will drop you off at Green Acres Boulevard and Micciotto Way” Glorioso said.

Glorioso said it will help the congestion coming from north Bossier onto Airline Drive.

Along with bringing economic development. As land becomes available for development along Innovation Drive. In hopes of joining existing businesses like Holmes Honda.

Glorioso said compared to other traffic projects in Bossier City, this one should be done a lot faster.

“It’s a pretty easy project because there’s no businesses or anything to interfere so it’s a straight through project which makes it very nice to work on,” Glorioso said.

The project should be complete by the spring of 2020.