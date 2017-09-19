Property tax increase in Bossier and funding for Century Link Center

City council just voted on a new millage for residents of Bossier City and operational funds for the Century Link Center.

450-thousand dollars has been approved to use as operational dollars for the Century Link Center….from the Hotel-Motel Tax Fund.

The Hotel-Motel Tax Fund have been the funding aspect for operations at Century Link for the past few years.

The council also passed an ordinance to levy 23 point 36 mills on property tax.. for all residents who live in the city limits of Bossier.

Stacie Fernandez, Director of Finance says “for example average home in bossier city is $150,000 the increase for that will be $6.60 a year or 55 cents a month .. so a minimal increase but it does have a significant impact on the general fund of $260,000.”

The new millage will take affect this November and will be due December 31-st.

This will be the money for the 2017 budget.