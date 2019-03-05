Proposed Caddo resolution encourages youth to "follow a life script"

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, LA - Caddo Parish Commissioners nix a resolution encouraging the young people of Caddo Parish to "follow a life script that minimizes their chance of living in poverty." Those who opposed it claim its "victim blaming."

The suggested "script" is based on a study from The Brookings Institute cited in the resolution that indicates that there is a 98% chance that those who finish high school, keep a full-time job, find a spouse, and wait to have children until at least age 21 will not live in poverty.



Commissioner John E. Atkins is behind the resolution that "encourages all of our young people to be patient and follow this life script that will maximize their chances of leading a life of financial independence."



The resolution also points to a 2018 ALICE study conducted by the United Way indicating poverty levels continue to rise in Caddo Parish.

It goes on to say that much of the poverty in Caddo Parish can be attributed to the fact that too many young people are having children before they are financially prepared to raise them.

Monday commissioners didn't approve putting it on Thursday's agenda for a vote.