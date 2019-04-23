Proposed changes for funding school crossing guards

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) A proposal is on the table for city council to reduce funding for school crossing guards.

Councilman Jerry Bowman say cuts are needed, but one council member is questioning where the cuts are coming from.

For 2019, the Shreveport Police Department budgeted $260,800 for 92 part time positions. The Caddo Parish School Board provides $11,096.

Under this proposal, the school board would be asked to provide more money and the city would pay $75,000 less.

Councilman Willie Bradford expressed his concerns at Monday’s meeting.

“That service is a public safety service. Outside of the campuses of Caddo Parish Schools, the school board has no responsibility. The City of Shreveport has the responsibility of the streets and the safety of our citizens.”

According to Bradford, few changes have taken place regarding the numbers for crossing guards in neighborhoods for about 30 years.

Before a vote takes place, council members plan to have a conversation with the school board and other school district leaders.