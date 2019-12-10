Proposed changes to Shreveport liquor store hours headed to city council

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A proposed amendment to limit liquor store hours and how close those stores can be to homes, schools, and churches is one step closer to consideration by the full city council.

Right now, liquor stores in Shreveport must close by 4 a.m. and can reopen at 6 a.m. District C Councilman John Nickelson first proposed changing the city ordinance in October to require liquor stores close by 9 p.m., prompting pushback some business owners.

After weeks of discussion in Shreveport’s Public Safety Committee, Nickelson’s proposed amendment now calls for liquor stores to close by 11 p.m. on weeknights and by midnight on weekends.

Such an adjustment to the city’s current laws “would strike as an appropriate balance between the convenience for drinkers and public safety for everybody else in the community,” Nickleson said Monday.

Liquor stores in Shreveport are also prohibited from operating within 300 feet of a church, daycare center, public library or school, except for colleges. The committee wants to meet with the city’s planning commission to discuss a proposal to expand those restrictions to include homes and work out how any proposed distances should be measured.

Those changes would only affect new businesses, not existing ones.

The Public Safety Committee voted Monday to send the proposed amendment to the city council for discussion.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.