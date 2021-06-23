Shreveport City Council to consider exempting some businesses from smoking ban

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s City Council is set to consider changes next month to the city’s smoking ban set to go into effect in August that would exclude some businesses from the new law.

The ordinance as it stands now bans smoking from all workplaces, including bars and casinos in Shreveport. It was approved by the city council in July 2020 and was initially set to go into effect that August, but was delayed a year over concerns about how implementation might affect local businesses and employment.

It was those concerns that have prompted District B Councilman James Flurry to push for either a full repeal or some significant amendents to the law.

“I feel like there will be some maneuvering trying to amend see if we can get something where everyone is satisfied. The problem I had, I am concerned that people might lose their job,” Councilman Flurry said.

Now, Flurry has proposed amendments that would exempt any retail tobacco business, cigar or hookah bars, and casinos from the city’s smoking ban.

The city council is expected to vote on the proposed amendment on July 13.