Proposed MLK housing development draws pushback from neighbors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A proposed housing development in the Martin Luther King community is getting pushback from neighbors.

During Monday’s Shreveport City Council meeting, more than a dozen neighbors shared their thoughts on the $22 million project and the majority were against it.

The council is expected to vote Tuesday on an ordinance that would amend the zoning for an area of land on Audrey Lane and Freddie St. to accommodate the project.

Zoning would go from single-family residential to multi-family residential to accommodate the 166 unit apartment complex.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.