ProSphere hires 100 employees in Bossier City

ProSphere has hired more than 100 employees in Bossier City to accommodate its growth on a Department of Veterans Affairs Tier I Help Desk contract at the Integrated Technology Center.

“We are excited to be doing business in the State of Louisiana,” said Rodger Blevins, CEO. “This contract has allowed us to deepen our relationship with CSRA as well as become a part of the local community in Bossier City.”

ProSphere is a subcontractor to CSRA on the five-year contract and plans to continuously hire for these positions.

This Tier I Help Desk supports all VA end users for their IT applications. The call center is staffed on a continuous basis. ProSphere offers competitive hourly rates and full medical benefits for their service desk and supervisory positions.