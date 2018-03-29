Prostitution sting lands 71 people behind bars

Dozens of people are locked up following an operation aimed at combatting prostitution and human trafficking.

Between March 20 and March 23 71 people were arrested on prostitution and drug related offenses during Operation “Slick John.”.

Agents seized five guns, one vehicle, 61 grams of Marijuana, 1 gram of cocaine, 20 grams

of Methamphetamine, and 1.5 tablets of MDMA (Ecstacy).

The Shreveport Police Department’s VICE Unit with the assistance of The FBI Crimes against Children Task Force, Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force, Louisiana Office of Alcohol Tobacco and Control, and Greenwood Police Department helped conduct Operation “Slick John”.

The following people were arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center, the

Shreveport City Jail, or Bossier City Jail:

Lejarried Cortez Johnson, 28, of the 2400 block of Kemp Lane, was charged with Soliciting for

Prostitutes.

Antrawn Demetric Savannah, 42, of the 3000 block of Skelly Street, was charged with Soliciting

for Prostitutes.

Michael Lee Colvin, 42, of the 2200 block of Centenary Boulevard, was charged with Soliciting

for Prostitutes and Possession of a Schedule II CDS.

Leemarquill Fuller, 21, of the 1300 block of Graham Drive in Tyler, Texas, was charged with

Soliciting for Prostitutes.

Christopher D George, 20, of the 600 block of Dodd Drive, was charged with Soliciting for

Prostitutes.

Frederic Martee Scott, 25, of the 4100 block of Magazine Street, was charged with Soliciting for

Prostitutes.

Ryan Spencer Walker, 46, of the 1700 block of Old Highway in Spencer, la, was charged with

Soliciting for Prostitutes.

Milton Letroy Coleman, 35, of the 4100 block of Pines Road, was charged with Soliciting for

Prostitutes and Possession of Marijuana.

Tamien Datrell Marshall, 34, of the 700 block of Hackberry Street, was charged with Soliciting for

Prostitutes, Battery of a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

John M Townsend, 56, of the 8100 block of Highway 8 in Colfax, la, was charged with Soliciting

for Prostitutes, Possession of Marijuana, Battery of a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

Krucinda A Khan, 31, of the 8700 block of Tuckey Lane in Glendale, Arizona, was charged with

Soliciting for Prostitutes.

Gerardo Juan, 31, of the 6200 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, was charged with Soliciting

for Prostitutes and Resisting Arrest.

Dakota Lynn Bounds, 20, of the 1000 block of South Nolan Trace in Florien, la, was charged with

Soliciting for Prostitutes.

Jeremy Dewayne Johnson, 22, of the 300 block of East 73rd Street, was charged with Soliciting

for Prostitutes.

Tevin Thadarious Williams, 24, of the 4100 block of Henry Street, was charged with Soliciting for

Prostitutes.

Kimwell Effit, 45, of the 2900 block of Abby Street, was charged with Soliciting for Prostitutes.

James Holliway, 38, of the 4200 block of Booker T Street, was charged with Soliciting for

Prostitutes.

Brian Johnson, 38, of the 100 block of Took Road in Elm Grove, la, was charged with Soliciting

for Prostitutes.

Casey Wells, 28, of the 600 block of Parks Road in Benton, la, was charged with Soliciting for

Prostitutes.

Joseph Hixson, 44, of the 10200 block of Wildflower Drive in Fort Worth, TX, was charged with

Soliciting for Prostitutes and Resisting Arrest.

Donald Roberson, 43, of the 100 block of Mickey Moore Road in Minden, la, was charged with

Soliciting for Prostitutes.

Alireza Haji, 36, of the 4700 block of Jefferson Place, was charged with Soliciting for Prostitutes.

David Ary, 36, of the 4200 block of Luther Court, was charged with Soliciting for Prostitutes,

Possession of Marijuana, and Illegal Carrying of a Handgun.

Erastus Smith, 39, of the 600 block of Joannes Street in Bossier City, la, was charged with

Soliciting for Prostitutes.

Bryan Benamati, 32, of the 6200 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, was charged with

Soliciting for Prostitutes and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

Toriano Herron, 38, of the 100 block of Lee Road in Phoenix City, Alabama, was charged with

Soliciting for Prostitutes.

Jared Green, 33, of the 9500 block of Springridge Line Road in Keithville, la, was charged with

Soliciting for Prostitutes and Possession of Methamphetamines.

Jerry Riley, 38, of the 6900 block of Brunch Road, was charged with Soliciting for Prostitutes.

Qrrick Broom, 37, of the 5900 block of Vancouver Street, was charged with Soliciting for

Prostitutes and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

Oscar Segura, 28, of the 4800 block of Berkley Court in Fort Polk, la, was charged with Soliciting

for Prostitutes.

Lonnie Gardner, 44, of the 4000 block of Theo Circle, was charged with Soliciting for Prostitutes.

Tobaias Carey, 51, of the 700 block of West 77th Street, was charged with Soliciting for Prostitutes

and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

Terrance Benjamin, 51, of the 9800 block of Coyote Pass Trail in McKenna, Texas, was charged

with Soliciting for Prostitutes.

Quinton Adams, 30, of the 4800 block of Grayston Drive, was charged with Soliciting for

Prostitutes.

Joddie Watts, 46, homeless, was charged with Prostitution.

Desmon Page, 20, of the 200 block of Gilliam Road in Grand Cane, la, was charged with Soliciting

for Prostitutes.

Travis Kinnedrew, 43, of the 4700 block of General Scott in Bossier City, was charged with

Soliciting for Prostitutes.

Michael Beck, 26, of the 500 block of Chandler Road in Haughton, la, was charged with Soliciting

for Prostitutes.

Clifford Salon, 54, of the 5300 block of Cavalier Circle in Keithville, la, was charged with

Soliciting for Prostitutes.

Marquez Young, 33, of the 2300 block of Dow Road in Mansfield, la, was charged with Soliciting

for Prostitutes.

Bryan Davis, 45, of the 1100 block of Heatherwood Drive, was charged with Soliciting for

Prostitutes.

Kieth Roland, 51, of the 8300 block of Centaur Court in Fort Worth, TX, was charged with

Soliciting for Prostitutes.

Randy Boyd, 53, of the 300 block of East Starkey Street in Poplarville, MS, was charged with

Soliciting for Prostitutes.

Vicente Ambrosio, 37, of the 100 block of 3rd Southeast Street in Sibley, la, was charged with

Soliciting for Prostitutes.

Daniel Guevara, 43, of the 40500 block of Maybell Malone Drive in Hamilton, MS, was charged

with Soliciting for Prostitutes

Jerrick Wilson, 26, of the 100 block of Pine Prairie Loop in Winnsboro, la, was charged with

Soliciting for Prostitutes.

Scott Chapman, 56, of the 100 block of Riverwalk Boulevard, was charged with Soliciting for

Prostitutes.

Trevor McKenzie, 30, of the 100 block of Salem Cemetery Road in Plain Dealing, LA, was

charged with Soliciting for Prostitutes.

Terrel Tisby, 39, of the 100 block of Pool Hill Road in Haughton, was charged with Soliciting for

Prostitutes and Possession of Marijuana

James Mercer, 39, of the 300 block of Ace Street in Haughton, la, was charged with Soliciting for

Prostitutes.

Miguelina Santos, 24, homeless, was charged with Prostitution.

Paula Santos, 20, homeless, was charged with Prostitution.

Jenny Musallam, 26, of the 8700 block of Helmsly Lane in Hudson, FL, was charged with

Prostitution and as a Fugitive from Florida.

Jolla David Jr., 36, of the 1800 block of Highway 65 in Ferriday, la, was charged with Soliciting

for Prostitutes.

Jeremy Latin, 33, of the 700 block of Sanders Bayou Court, was charged with Soliciting for

Prostitutes.

Walter Johnson, 26, of the 1400 block of Roy Drive in Natchitoches, la, was charged with

Soliciting for Prostitutes.

Tanveer Ali, 29, of the 1100 block of Boulevard Street, was charged with Soliciting for Prostitutes,

Introducing Contraband into a Penal Facility, and Possession of Marijuana.

Ashley Prue, 35, of the 6200 block of Green Meadow Drive, was charged with Prostitution.

Raymond Short, 24, of the 4000 block of Esplanade Drive, was charged with Possession of

Marijuana.

Donta Webster, 32, of the 4100 block of Via Street, was charged with Soliciting for Prostitutes.

Cornel Pratt, 45, of the 5400 block of Shreve Hills Drive, was charged with Soliciting for

Prostitutes.

Valcor Colvin, 68, of the 3200 block of Eastwood Drive in Shreveport, LA, was charged with

Soliciting for Prostitutes.

Michael Funderburk, 45, of the 1200 block of Highway 482 in Noble, la, was charged with

Soliciting for Prostitutes.

Demarcus Mahoney, 33, of the 400 block of Bundrick Road in Shreveport, la, was charged with

Soliciting for Prostitutes.

Jeremy Udemba, 30, of the 1200 block of Academy Avenue in Tyler, TX, was charged with Money

Laundering, Pandering, Promoting Prostitution, and Possession of Marijuana.

Jamesia Butler, 26, of the 7100 block of Richfield Drive in Tyler, TX, was charged with Possession

of Schedule II and Possession of Marijuana.

Kayla Baker, 24, of the 3000 block of Glenwick Street, was charged with Prostitution and

Possession of Marijuana.

Chandler Mahoney, 24, of the 6900 block of North 90th Street in Omaha, Ne, was charged with

Prostitution.

Prshelle Chatmon, 41, of the 5900 block of Lexington Avenue, was charged with Promoting

Prostitution.

Fierla Stringer,18, of the 6000 block of Willard Street, was charged with

Datavion Grisby, 23, of the 9300 block of Blom Boulevard, was charged with Possession of

Schedule I CDS, Possession of Schedule I CDS with the intent to Distribute, Pandering, andIllegal Carrying of a Firearm with CDS.

One juvenile was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile,

and Resisting Arrest.