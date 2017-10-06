Protect yourself with BPSO self-defense training

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is offering a class that will help you build your confidence and fight off criminals.

The Women’s Self-Defense Class will take place from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Viking Dr. Substation on 2510 Viking Dr. in Bossier City.

The class is offered at no charge to residents of Bossier Parish and is limited to 40 applicants.

Daughters and female siblings 14 years and older may enroll as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

Although there is no cost for the class, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office is asking for your support of their food bank program, Operation Blessing, by bringing canned goods or non-perishable food items as donations.

Also, be sure and wear comfortable clothing because of the “hands-on” training.

Sheriff Whittington said, “These self-defense classes for women have become so popular because they help heighten ladies’ situational awareness and encourage them to become more alert to their surroundings to avoid becoming victims of crime. It also gives ladies some basic skills and confidence to protect themselves at home or in the community so they’re prepared in case of an emergency.”

To register call the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy at 318-965-3525.