Protesters gather for Black Lives Matter march in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Black Lives Matter protest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody is set to get underway at noon in Shreveport.

Protesters have already started to gather at the Shreveport Greyhound station across from Shreveport Police headquarters on Murphy Street.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said in a statement posted to Facebook late Sunday morning that “The City of Shreveport and SPD respects the First Amendment rights of all citizens to peaceably assemble and seek meaningful change. We will do all that we can to help facilitate safe demonstrations.”

Police Chief Ben Raymond said they’re worried about outsiders traveling to Shreveport during the protest.

Protests over Floyd’s death have spread around the United States as his case renewed anger over others involving African Americans, police, and race relations.

In Shreveport, an investigation is underway into comments about the case made on social media by an SPD officer. Mayor Adrian Perkins and police chief Ben Raymond addressed both Floyd’s death and the investigation involving the officer on Thursday, urging patience with the process and denouncing the actions of the Minneapolis officers.

In addition to plans for town hall meetings to provide an opportunity for citizens and police officers to discuss national and local events that prompt investigations into law enforcement practices, policies, and procedures, Perkins also announced that he is creating a 22 member Commission on Race and Cultural Diversity, which will begin work in June on how to build trust between SPD and the community of color.

