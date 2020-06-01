Protestors demand change from Shreveport leaders

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s been two days of protesting in Shreveport. Citizens are fighting for justice for those who’ve died from police brutality.

Now, people are demanding a conversation with law enforcement leaders to develop a specific plan for change in this community.

“I would really like to see more meetings. I would like for us to be able to sit together and to be able to openly discuss things without there being an open riot. Or things causing combustible flames,” said a protester.

One protester wants better training in the police academy to prevent deaths like those of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Anthony Childs in Shreveport.

“Obviously better training… training to …not freak out,” said Jesse McFarland, a protester.

Others say the change starts with the uniform and weapons the officers carry. “One of the things I would like to see is the demilitarization of the police point, blank, period. Our police officers do not need to be looking like soldiers. Do not need to carry weaponry of soldiers. They need to be looking like police officers and not a non-compliant force,” said Jamar Doc Montgomery, a protester.

There are at least two more protests scheduled for later this week.

