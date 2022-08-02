SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Providence House is the only homeless shelter in the Shreveport-Bossier area focusing on families.

We met Anthony, a single father of two, thankful for the help Providence House provides his family. They were living in a van and had nowhere to go before they came. He says it is very important that he and his children stay together.

Other local shelters will not house males and females together regardless of relationship, and some do not allow men to be with their children.

Providence House does more than help families like Anthony’s find shelter off the streets. They provide education, housing, and supportive services.

When it comes to education, they have a 4-star child development center, a program to help adults earn a GED, and adults in the facility can enroll in Bossier Parish Community College.

They work with HUD and the City of Shreveport to help families find housing and become self-sufficient. Other services include financial literacy, parenting and life skills classes, employment preparation, and a workforce development program.

They also work to prevent homelessness by providing rental and utility assistance. Those looking to learn professional skills can also enroll in workforce development courses.

Providence House relies on grants and the public’s generosity to make all this happen. There are many ways to help, from monetary to volunteering your time. Check out this Something Good bonus digital content to find out more about volunteer opportunities.

If you need more information about Providence House, click HERE.