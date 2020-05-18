Public can resume attending Bossier City Council meetings

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Starting on Tuesday, the Bossier City Council meetings are back open to the public.

Only 52 people will be allowed into the chamber and temperature checks will be given before entering the chamber. Seating markers have been placed on the benches.

The next council meeting is set for Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Residents can click here to continue watching the meetings via a live stream.

Residents can email their comments to cityclerk@bossiercity.org prior to the meeting and those comments will be read into the record.

