Public health crisis contributes to economic crisis in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – From city governments to small businesses, it seems no one is immune to COVID-19’s impact.

With the lights out and barstools overturned, happy hour looks more like sad hour at the Red River Brewing Company.

“We’re all kind of in limbo right now,” said Jared Beville, managing partner of Red River Brewing Company. “We have no idea at what point on the other side of the bell curve is this gonna change and things are gonna open back up.”

With the bulk of the business’s revenue coming from events, closing time came with the governor’s mandate for bars to shut down and restaurants to only offer take-out or delivery.

“It’s such a long time to go without any revenue,” said Belville. “I mean, what businesses can survive several months without revenue? Very few.”

The first two weekends alone, Belville estimates they lost more than $25,000.

“It was a massive financial impact to our business,” he said. “And so, ultimately, we had to make the decision to pare back expenses as much as we could and that’s what we’ve chosen to do. And we’re just trying to ride it out.”

The company laid off all employees and put production on pause.

“It’s really hard to make any business decisions when you’ve essentially been shut down by the government and you don’t know what they’re looking at to be able to open back up,” he said.

That uncertainty is also impacting the city of Shreveport.

“The economic impact has been bad throughout the community,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Perkins said the city is facing an estimated $25 million shortfall. To help close that gap, he announced that he, along with senior staff and department heads, are cutting ten percent of their salary through the end of the fiscal year.

“Everything has to be put on the table because we have to pay our bills at the end of the day,” said Perkins. “Just like a lot of our citizens are trying to figure out right now for themselves.”

Perkins said no decisions on further budget cuts have been made at this time, and no public safety or essential services will be negatively impacted.

Financial fears pose another problem for small businesses like Red River Brewing Company.

“I think the psyche of the customer is gonna be something that’s a big unknown right now that no one really knows how long it’s gonna take for things to get back to normal,” Belville said.

With all employees laid off, Belville said that’s about $35,000 a month he’s not paying in payroll, which also impacts the area economy.

