Public meeting on Barksdale access road

Construction is expected to begin next year on an access road for Barksdale Air Force Base.

A meeting was held Monday night to update the public on the I 220/I 20 interchange and Barksdale access road. These improvements will provide direct access to Barksdale and reduce congestion.

The Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Dr. Shawn Wilson was at the meeting answering questions and getting input from neighbors.

Wilson says, “It’s vital for more than just north Louisiana it actually effects the entire state. When you look at the economic impact of what Barksdale Air Force Base provides. The other value for this region is that it maintains a very healthy construction industry.”

Officials expect a contract will be signed in March and construction will begin next year, some time around late summer or early fall.