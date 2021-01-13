Qualifying begins for Marshall’s city council election in May

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Marshall is now taking applications for the May 1st city council election. In November 2020, the voters approved changes to Marshall’s city charter. Since 1907, city council members were known as city commissioners. In the amended changes, the city will follow the state’s guidelines on elections.

Anyone who is over the age of 18 and lived in Marshall for at least a year is eligible to run for the four seats. Beginning May 2021, the winners of the four races will serve a three year term. In May 2022, voters will vote on the city council seats in District 5, 6, and 7. According to the city charter, city council members will serve for four years. A person can only serve up to two terms at once.

The last day to file for the election is February 12th at 5 PM. You can fill out an application at City Hall at 401 S. Alamo Blvd. Election Day is May 1st.