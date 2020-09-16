Queen City ISD shuts down all campuses due to COVID-19

QUEEN CITY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The Queen City Independent School District has closed all campuses due to the coronavirus.

Today Queen City ISD Superintendent Charlotte Williams announced that all schools will be closed from Wednesday, Sept. 16 through Friday, Sept. 18. All school activities will also be suspended during the closure.

Williams said over the last week, the school district has seen a significant increase in the number of students and staff in “close contact” with people who have tested positive for COVID-19. There has also been an increase in the number of positive cases among staff.

The Texas Education Agency will allow the school to close for 3 to 5 days for deep cleaning.

All Queen City ISD schools will reopen on Monday, Sept. 21.